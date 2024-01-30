Chick-fil-A brings back heart-shaped trays of nuggets for Valentine's Day

article

If your sweetheart loves a good chicken biscuit, Chick-fil-A might have the perfect way to express your feelings on Valentine's Day.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain is once again offering heart-shaped trays for some of its most popular options for a limited time.

Customers can buy the special boxes filled with 30 Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis (during breakfast hours), 12 chocolate fudge brownie halves, or six chocolate chunk cookies.

"Forget the chocolates and flowers – give a gift that’s outside the box (and inside the tray) this Valentine’s Day," the company said.

All four options will be available at participating restaurants via pick-up or delivery from Jan. 29 to Feb. 24.

Hungry romantics can check the Chick-fil-A App to see where the trays are available near you.

For more information, visit Chick-fil-A's website.