Chick-fil-A adds chicken and waffles, s'mores treats

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The Brief Chick-fil-A is launching new Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches nationwide Aug. 24 for a limited time. Customers can order a breakfast version before 10:30 a.m. or a larger version during lunch and dinner. Two new s'mores-inspired treats — a milkshake and Frosted Coffee — are also joining the fall menu.



Can't decide between chicken and waffles? Chick-fil-A is making sure you don't have to.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain is adding Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches to its nationwide menu beginning Aug. 24, pairing its signature chicken with maple-flavored waffles, bacon and honey butter.

And unlike most breakfast items, this one doesn't disappear when the clock hits 10:30 a.m.

Chick-fil-A will offer two versions of the sandwich, meaning customers can satisfy the chicken-and-waffles craving from breakfast through dinner.

🧇 What's on the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich?

The new sandwich combines a maple-flavored waffle with a Chick-fil-A chicken filet, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and honey butter. Classic syrup comes on the side.

Customers can choose an Original, Spicy or Grilled chicken filet.

The breakfast version, available from opening until 10:30 a.m., comes with a smaller chicken filet and waffle.

At 10:30 a.m., the bigger version takes over. The lunch-and-dinner sandwich features a larger chicken filet and waffle and remains available until closing.

The nationwide rollout follows a limited test of the sandwiches in 2025.

🔥 S'mores without the campfire

Chick-fil-A is also leaning into another comfort-food classic for fall: s'mores.

The new S'mores Milkshake combines the chain's Icedream dessert with chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles, marshmallow-flavored syrup and marshmallow-flavored whipped topping.

For anyone who needs caffeine with their marshmallows, there's also a S'mores Frosted Coffee. It blends cold-brewed coffee with marshmallow-flavored syrup and Icedream, along with chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

📅 When can you try them?

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches, S'mores Milkshake and S'mores Frosted Coffee arrive at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide Aug. 24.

All three are limited-time fall menu items, so chicken-and-waffles fans probably shouldn't wait until winter to give them a try.

The new offerings are part of Chick-fil-A's yearlong "Newstalgia" campaign celebrating the company's 80-year history by putting new spins on familiar favorites.