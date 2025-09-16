Chick-fil-A Acworth celebrates 99th birthday of Navy veteran

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Acworth Chick-fil-a celebrates a Navy veteran's birthday. (Acworth Chick-fil-a)

A Navy veteran and loyal Chick-fil-A guest received a birthday celebration to remember this week.

What we know:

Richard Stroud, a longtime Acworth Chick-fil-A customer, turned 99 years old, and the restaurant marked his birthday with a party alongside his closest friends.

Stroud is a beloved member of a group of local seniors who gather at the restaurant every Tuesday. For his birthday, Chick-fil-A Acworth hosted a celebration complete with menu favorites, cake, a special gift box, and a plush Chick-fil-A Cow dressed in a Navy-inspired outfit.

Dig deeper:

Stroud’s accomplishments span decades of service. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, flew as a naval aviator in the Korean War, and later spent 62 years as an aeronautical engineer supervisor at Lockheed Martin.