Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 2:45 PM EDT, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County
6
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:07 PM EDT until FRI 1:28 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:15 PM EDT until TUE 6:15 PM EDT, Hall County, White County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:32 AM EDT until TUE 4:30 PM EDT, Hall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:19 PM EDT until TUE 11:56 PM EDT, White County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Clay County

Chicago pharmacist charged with selling COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
FOX 32 Chicago

FBI warns people about fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

The FBI is warning people about the dangers of the fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and other coronavirus scams.

CHICAGO - A Chicago pharmacist has been charged with allegedly selling dozens of authentic COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, was arrested on Tuesday for selling 125 CDC vaccination cards for $10 each to 11 different buyers on the online bidding platform, according to the Department of Justice.

Zhao was a licensed pharmacist in Illinois and was an employee of Company 1, a pharmacy which distributes and administers COVID-19 vaccines nationwide. The company is required to give a vaccination card to each vaccine recipient, and Zhao was able to obtain the cards through his employment with the pharmacy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death," said Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office. "To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences."

Zhao allegedly sold the cards in twelve separate transactions between March 25 and April 11, receiving more than $1,000 in total for the cards, according to an indictment.

He has been charged with 12 counts of theft of government property, according to the the Department of Justice. If convicted, Zhao faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

FAKE VACCINATION CARDS COULD WARRANT UP TO 5 YEARS IN PRISON

Zhao made his initial court appearance on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.