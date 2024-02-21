Chicago-bound plane returns to New Mexico airport after unruly passenger tackled, restrained

A rogue passenger on an American Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Chicago caused the plane to return to New Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

The FAA says American Airlines Flight 1219 returned safely to Albuquerque International Sunport Airport around 2:40 p.m. local time after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

Video from @DonnieDoesWorld on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows flight attendants and other passengers using duct tape to restrain the passenger before they land and are met by law enforcement.

"30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back," the X user wrote.

The Boeing 737 was headed to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The FAA is investigating the incident.