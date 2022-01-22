Cherokee County deputies seek public's assistance in search for missing man

article

Officials in Cherokee County are asking for the public's help as they work to locate a missing person.

Mickey Stancil is listed as a missing person, deputies announced Saturday. He was last seen in the area of York Drive and Ballground Highway.

Stancil was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, khaki cargo pants, work boots, and a white hat.

Authorities believe Stancil is driving a silver 2008 Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information on Stancil's whereabouts should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office immediately.

