Van catches fire at Cherokee County gas station

Firefighters rushed to a Waleska gas station to put out a fire that erupted from a passenger van Monday afternoon.

Cherokee County Fire reported to the scene at the Valero gas station near the intersection of Reinhardt College Parkway and Fincher Road just before 3:30 p.m.

That's where they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, nearing the canopy and fuel pumps at the station.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A fire broke out in a van parked at a Waleska gas station. (Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

Luckily, the fire crew was able to put it out quickly.

For now, all gas pumps have been shut down, but the store remains open.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.