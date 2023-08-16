Cherokee County sonographer charged with sexually assaulting patient at hospital

article

A Cherokee County sonographer is facing charges after deputies say he sexually assaulted a female patient under his care.

Officials say they have been investigating 39-year-old Canton resident Bhavin Patel since July 31.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the woman reported that she was getting an echo sonogram at Wellstar Cardiatric Diagnostics on Stone Bridge Parkway when Patel, who was employed there as a sonographer, sexually assaulted her.

Officials say they found evidence during their investigation that supported the woman's claims, leading them to file a charge of sexual assault by a hospital employee with a patient against Patel.

Patel turned himself in to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been released on a $5,700 bond.