Cherokee County Schools approve August return

Barring any mandates from the state Department of Education or the Department of Public Health, the plan unanimously approved by the Cherokee County School District to start school on August 3 is a done deal.

However, a lot of teachers and parents still take issue with the fact that students will not be required to wear masks in class.

Cherokee County Superintendent Brian Hightower proposed the mask mandate for faculty and staff when social distancing is not possible.

The school system will provide reusable masks for employees and students. And social distancing, according to Dr. Hightower’s proposal, will be encouraged, but not guaranteed due to quote "space constraints as well as the nature of teaching and learning."

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Before voting to approve the recommendations, board members tried to reassure the community they are committed to making in-class instruction work--as safely as possible.

Parents can opt-out of in-class instruction, but must do so by July 17.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.