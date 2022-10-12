Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

article

A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September.

Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. He was pulled over by Georgia State Patrol in Jasper.

The DUI came with a $1,500 bond, while the Failure to Maintain charge came with a $300 bond.

According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, New has been with the agency since 1993. He currently works as the Director of Drug Enforcement with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad. As a major, New works in one of the highest positions in his department.

Cherokee County Maj. John New, arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

One of his first positions working for the county was as a Deputy Sheriff in the Adult Detention Center.

As of Oct. 12, New was still listed as an employee on the CCSO's website. It has not been released whether he has received any disciplinary action related to the arrest.