Cherokee County hires more firefighters, increases crew size

Fire crews in Cherokee County will soon have extra firefighters, according to the agency.

Cherokee County firefighter staffing

What we know:

The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Department is increasing the minimum number of firefighters on each truck. The agency said all trucks will operate with at least three firefighters on board, up from the minimum of two. All aerial apparatus, or ladder trucks, will have at least four firefighters on board, up from the minimum of three.

The department said this change will increase civilian and firefighter safety. Leaders also cited a study from the National Institute of Standards and Technology that found fire crews with three firefighters can complete critical tasks 25 percent faster than crews of two.

The department said it was able to hire more firefighters after the Cherokee County Board approved the new positions for fiscal 2025. The new firefighters were hired in December 2024 and graduated from recruit training last week.

Increased safety for Cherokee County

What they're saying:

"This is a major step forward for the safety of our firefighters and the citizens we serve," said Fire Chief Eddie Robinson. "The difference between two and three firefighters on an engine is not just one additional person—it’s an exponential increase in efficiency, safety, and our ability to save lives."

Fire staffing recommendations

Dig deeper:

The changes will bring the department closer to the number of firefighters per truck recommended by the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The IAFF released a report that said all fire engines should operate with at least four firefighters, and ladder trucks should operate with at least five.

The report, based on multiple studies, said a crew of four firefighters is almost 14 percent more effective at locating and rescuing victims than a crew of three. It also said crew size affects the ability of someone trapped in a fire to survive because it impacts how quickly they can be rescued.

"When rescue occurred between 12 and 15 1/2 minutes, the survival rate was 46.6 percent. The rate dropped to 5.5 percent when rescue occurred between 15 and 17 1/2 minutes," the report read."

You can read the IAFF’s full Safe Fire Fighting Staffing report below.