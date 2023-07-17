Cherokee County firefighters double as dog sitters after owner crashes

article

A couple of Cherokee County firefighters could consider a future side gig as dog sitters after today.

The team from Station 16 were tasked with watching a few poor pups after their owner was involved in a car crash.

The firefighters took them for a walk around town and comforted them until a family member was able to pick them up.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit; Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services | Facebook)

Photos of the crew and their new, cute sidekicks were posted to Facebook where residents immediately rushed to comment how "awesome" and "amazing" they thought the team was for pitching in.

One resident said she saw some of the firefighters sitting in the grass with the dogs while out for lunch, and was excited to find out there was a happy ending.