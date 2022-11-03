Fundraiser planned for 2 Georgia firefighters battling cancer

Firefighters have a special connection with each other. When one of them is going through a traumatic time, others come to their rescue. Right now, Cherokee County firefighters are surrounding two men who need a little extra support.

"There is definitely a bond in the brotherhood and sisterhood in the fire service," Cherokee County Fire Capt. Phillip Carlisle.

Cherokee County Fire Lt. David Burnaugh and Woodstock firefighter David Gray have shared a special bond for more than a decade. In 2011, they were both battling a house fire when the porch collapsed beneath them. They fell about 10 feet to the basement floor as fiery debris fell around them. Both were injured.

"It was a very traumatic experience for them and everyone else who was there that night. Even though one's from Woodstock, one's from Cherokee there is a bond that they had that I think you can't ever break," said Capt. Carlisle.

Now Burnaugh and Gray are fighting another battle. This time it's cancer.

"David Burnaugh, who works for Cherokee, was diagnosed recently with brain cancer. David Gray works for Woodstock. He was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with esophageal cancer," said Capt. Carlisle.

As the medical bills begin to pile up, fellow firefighters are helping out. The Cherokee County Firefighters Relief Fund is hosting "Burning for a Benefit" Saturday at the Cherokee County Fire training Complex in Holly Springs. There will be live fire demonstrations, technical rescue demos, food, music and activities for the kids. All to help a couple of guys who have served and supported their communities. Burnaugh has been in fire service 16 years and Gray has been in fire service more than 20.

"It's going to be fun and it's going to be for a great cause and hopefully we can raise some money and help these guys out and ease the burden for their families," said Capt Carlisle.

Burning for a Benefit is from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday. The training complex is at 3985 Holly Springs Pkwy. in Holly Springs. The Cherokee County Firefighters Relief Fund is a nonprofit organization. Donations can also be paid to the fund’s Venmo at @cherokeecountyffrf