Cherokee County firefighter, wife lose everything after home burns to the ground

Cherokee County Firefighter Joel Saunders spends his days responding to emergencies.

On Monday the firefighter received a devastating call, his house was on fire.

"By the time the fire department got on scene, it was well fully engulfed," Saunders told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

A delivery driver spotted smoke and flames coming from the Saunders Blue Ridge residence.

The firefighter shared images of what is left of his home.

The residence was reduced to a pile of rubble.

Saunders and his wife Carolyn lost everything in the blaze.

"We just had what personal items we had on a regular day with us so everything else was inside the house," said Saunders.

"I couldn't imagine losing absolutely everything that I own," said Cherokee Fire Lt. Kevin Fox.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Cherokee County Firefighter Joel Saunders (FOX 5)

Lt. Fox leapt into action after Saunders called him with the news. The crew at Cherokee Fire Station 24 wanted to do something to help their colleague.

"He's not even asking for help financially at all," Lt. Fox said. "I asked him what he needed, and he told me it was just part of life, and he wasn't asking for anything, he was just going to move on. He's not asking for any money or any help, but we know he needs help."

So, the fire crew launched a fundraising campaign to help the couple get back on their feet.

"Even when they do find a new place, they need everything," Lt. Fox said. "They don't have any clothes. They don't have any furniture. Just stuff like their kitchen, they don't have any plates, any silverware."

Donations are pouring in from people eager to help the first responder. Saunders is grateful to his colleagues and the community.

"The phone calls, the messages, the support, it's coming from every direction. I'm just beyond grateful and blessed," Saunders said.

Anyone who would like to help out can donate to the family’s GoFundMe account.