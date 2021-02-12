Cherokee County deputies search for missing 74-year-old man

article

Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a missing elderly man.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Martin Goodwin has not been seen since he left his home located on Spanish Oak Drive off Woodstock Road near Highway 92 around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Goodwin suffers from memory loss and was supposed to be on the way to a doctor's appointment, but it is unclear if he ever showed up for the appointment, authorities said.

He owns a 2000 VW Passat with Georgia tag number PHN 3987. The car does have slight damage on the front bumper.

The vehicle was last seen on Hwy 9 North in Milton on a tag reader system at 2:46 p.m.

Advertisement

Goodwin is described as a white male around 5 feet and 9 inches tall with a short grey beard and a mustache. He is also known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information on Goodwin's whereabouts should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office or dial 911.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.