Cherokee County deputies search for missing 24-year-old

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a man who hasn't been seen in over 4 months.

24-year-old Greyson Aselton was reported as missing after his family said he hasn't been heard from since September 3, 2021. Authorities said they received information that possibly puts Aselton in the Villa Rica area on September 5, 2021.

Aselton is described as a white male with brown and blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Aselton's whereabouts should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

