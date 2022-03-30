Cherokee County deputies arrest suspects connected to string of car break-ins

A man connected to a crime spree which targeted residents at an Acworth neighborhood has been taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Draven Williams, 20, is a prime suspect in multiple vehicle related thefts at the Lake Point Subdivision.

Sheriff's deputies stepped up patrols after responding to approximately 13 "theft from auto" calls in the Kellogg Creek Road area over the past three weeks.

Residents shared home surveillance videos with FOX 5 that captured two men breaking into vehicles.

"My neighbor sent me a message asking if I could check my cameras to see if they had seen any activity [because] they had some stuff stolen out of their truck," Michael Cox told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Cox reviewed his surveillance video and confirmed that thieves had ransacked his neighbor's vehicle, then headed next door to his house.

"My neighbor had some ammunition stolen from his car, said Cox. "My wife had stuff stolen out of her purse. Cash, some prescription medication."

One resident we talked to tells me the car break-ins started back in October. He says teens were caught on camera checking car doors and stealing guns, cash, and other items.

"The first time in October my wife had just left for work ten minutes before they came. The ring camera hadn't even cut off," said John Whigham. This past weekend my daughter got home 15 minutes before this happened, and then my wife left for work 15 minutes after this happened. So, it's been a near miss catching them in the driveway every time."

Wednesday morning at around 1:15 a deputy patrolling the area reportedly spotted Williams and a 16-year-old male walking down the road wearing all black and backpacks. The teen fled while the deputy was speaking with them.

Williams was arrested. He faces several charges including 10 counts of Entering Auto.

The second suspect, who officials say lives in the neighborhood, was apprehended following a search.

After weeks on edge residents say they can finely let their guard down.

"The community is safe, these incidents happen everywhere, "said Cox. "It doesn't matter where it is. Cherokee Sheriff's Office did an amazing job at getting them.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



