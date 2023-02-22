83-year-old man found dead inside burning mobile home near Woodstock

article

A man was found dead inside a burning Cherokee County mobile home on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say they were called out around 5:45 p.m. to a home along Victoria Road near Woodstock.

Fire crews arrived to find the mobile home on fire. They began to battle the blaze as other firefighters did a search of the structure.

Inside, firefighters say they found the body of a man, later identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab as 83-year-old Joseph Stacey. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Cherokee County firefighters battle a deadly blaze at a mobile home along Victoria Road near Woodstock on Feb. 21, 2023. (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)

Fire investigators believe the blaze was cooking-related.

The roadway around the mobile home complex was shut down for several hours, but reopened around 9 p.m.