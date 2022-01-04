Cherokee County couple arrested in connection to child abuse case involving infant

article

Deputies in Cherokee County have arrested a couple in a nearly year-long child abuse investigation involving an infant.

Cherokee County deputies said they were called to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta on Jan. 21, 2021, after receiving a report of a 6-week-old who had suffered some broken bones.

Kimberly Montgomery was arrested shortly after the incident. Tajian Hicks was taken into custody on Monday evening.

Both were booked into the Cherokee County jail without bond.

Deputies said the child is now okay and DFCS is involved.

No word on their next court date.

