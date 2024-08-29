Chemical leak reported on Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville

Image 1 of 3 ▼

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Hall County Fire Rescue, along with five units from Gainesville Fire Department, responded to a chemical leak at Predictive Food Safety on Industrial Boulevard.

The incident was reported after employees at U.S. Pipe Fabrication, located across the road, experienced symptoms consistent with chemical exposure, leading to one employee being transported for further evaluation.

Upon arrival, the Gainesville crew identified the source of the odor—a container of peracetic acid (PAA) that had been accidentally punctured by a forklift, causing approximately 200 gallons to spill. The chemical began flowing toward a storm drain, prompting immediate mitigation efforts by the responding units. While the spill was largely contained, it remains unclear how much of the acid entered the storm drain.

Gainesville Public Works provided sand to absorb the remaining pools of PAA, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was notified due to the potential contamination of a water source.

Fortunately, no personnel were injured or adversely affected by the leak. The scene will now be handed over to the EPA for further evaluation and action.