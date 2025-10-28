Chef Kevin Rathbun “fires up" a passion for pizza

The Brief Atlanta chef and restaurateur Kevin Rathbun recently reimagined his popular Krog Bar as Krog Bar - Coal Fired Pizza. The pizza restaurant is just steps away from Rathbun's popular KR Steakbar, an Atlanta favorite for more than a decade. Both are located in Atlanta's Peachtree Hills neighborhood, right next to ADAC (the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center).



We’re just days away from Halloween — but October 31st also marks the end of National Pizza Month! And there’s no way we’re going to let the month end without a visit to Atlanta’s hottest new pizza joint.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with legendary Atlanta chef Kevin Rathbun, who recently reimagined his popular Krog Bar as Krog Bar – Coal Fired Pizza! Located at 349 Peachtree Hills Avenue, Suite D-2 — just behind Rathbun’s KR Steakbar and next to ADAC — the restaurant is a pizza-lover’s dream, with menu offerings including the Pomodoro (with tomato, garlic, oregano, and pecorino), the K.R.O.G. (with fennel sausage, onion, and mozzarella), and the Isabelle (with tomato, pepperoni, and mozzarella).

The space is cozy and intimate, both inside and out (there’s a 30-seat patio area from which patrons can enjoy the crisp fall air) and Krog Bar – Coal Fired Pizza is open for both lunch and dinner on Mondays through Saturdays. It’s walk-in only — so no need to make a reservation — and takeout is also available.

And, of course, the super-popular KR Steakbar is just steps away, and also features a courtyard patio for those who like dining al fresco. KR Steakbar has been a neighborhood favorite for more than a decade, and features what the chef-owner calls an "Italian steakhouse" vibe and a menu with several pasta options as well as the kind of steaks you’d expect from Kevin Rathbun. Hours for the restaurant are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and reservations are available.

So…hungry yet? We were!