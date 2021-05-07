Cheers erupt for 106-year-old man who got his 2nd vaccine shot in San Jose

There was a great sense of joy at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where a 106-year-old got his second COVID-19 shot.

Cheers and applause erupted on Thursday as Ton Tran arrived in his wheelchair at the San Jose medical center to get vaccinated.

Family members say Tran was so excited and he got dressed up for the occasion.

Hospital officials say it was a moment to celebrate and they hoped Iran's story would inspire those who may have been holding off on getting vaccinated to take action.

