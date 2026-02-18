Clayton County staff injured in pit bull attack

The Brief Two Clayton County Animal Control employees were injured by a pit bull named Barney during a routine intake. One staff member suffered a severed finger, while another sustained foot injuries and multiple bites. Officials have deemed the dog a public safety risk and will not release him to the public.



Two animal control employees are recovering from significant injuries following an attack by a pit bull during a routine processing session last month.

What we know:

The dog, a nearly two-year-old pit bull named Barney, was brought into the facility after being found roaming freely with several other dogs. According to Clayton County Animal Control, the incident occurred after a muzzle was removed from the animal.

Barney reportedly lunged at a staff member, biting and severing a portion of their finger. A second employee also sustained multiple bite wounds and an injury to their foot.

What's next:

Officials stated that the staff members are expected to face a lengthy recovery process. Due to the severity of the attack, Clayton County Animal Control has determined that Barney poses a significant risk to the public and will not be released, citing concerns over the potential for further injuries.