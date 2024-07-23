Checking out the new food hall in Atlanta’s West End

We’ve already covered food hall openings in Dunwoody and Southeast Atlanta this year — now, mixed-use development Lee + White has unveiled its own culinary concept for Atlanta’s historic West End.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we enjoyed a "first taste" of the new Lee + White food hall, which is open seven days a week and currently features a dozen dining options.

In the mood for Mexican food? Cielito Lindo Taqueria & Creme de la Crepe have you covered. Craving Korean? That’s where ONE Korean Bistro comes in. From pasta to hot dogs and sake to gelato, the Lee + White team says there’s a lunch or dinner spot for just about everyone.

We’ve actually featured existing businesses at Lee + White a few times recently on Good Day Atlanta, including the Monday Night Brewing garage and Wild Heaven Brewery. The Lee + White development is an expansive one, featuring 11 buildings on 23 acres, and a total of 440,000 square feet of mixed-used space. Oh, and did we mention it sits right along the Atlanta BeltLine and less than half a mile from the West End MARTA station?

Lee + White is located — where else? — at the intersection of Lee Street Southwest and White Street Southwest in Atlanta's West End.