Chauvin's body camera video seen for first time during trial

By Rose Semenov
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Derek Chauvin Trial
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the first time, the body camera footage from former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of George Floyd's arrest has been shown.

Chauvin has been charged in connection to Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin body camera video of George Floyd arrest shown at trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's body camera video of George Floyd's arrest is shown at trial. Chauvin's camera fell off as they tried to get Floyd into the squad car.

The prosecution showed the video Wednesday during the trial, marking the first time it has been seen by the jury and the public.

The body camera videos of the other officers charged in connection to Floyd's death -- Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng -- had been previously released to the public.

Chauvin's body camera video shows him arrive at 38th and Chicago. He gets out of the car to assist Lane and Kueng, who are attempting to put Floyd in a police squad car.

During the struggle, Chauvin's body camera falls off and lands underneath the squad car. 