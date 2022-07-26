Reward offered for vandalism of Chattooga County cemetery

article

Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office are offering a reward to find whoever damaged a local cemetery.

Investigators say the vandalism happened at the Alexander Cemetery off of Spring Creek Road over the weekend.

Crews arriving at the cemetery found many grave markers overturned and damaged.

Officials are offering $500 to whoever shares information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

If you have any knowledge that could help investigators, call the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office at 706-857-3411.