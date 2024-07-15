Missing Tennessee woman's phone pings in Georgia cities, police say

article

Have you seen Valerie? Tennessee police have requested Georgia's help locating a missing woman after her phone pinged in two of our cities.

Valerie Elder Smiley, 41, was last seen on June 28 at 2 p.m., leaving her home in Chattanooga.

Local police said she was driving a red 2004 Ford Expedition with a Tennessee license plate of 079 BFQD and a bumper sticker that says "TSU Mom." It's not clear what she was wearing at the time.

On June 29, her phone pinged in Fayetteville. It pinged again in Union City the next day.

Smiley has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 210 pounds and is 5-feet-5-inches tall. A missing persons report shows that she has a distinguishing mark on her right calf.

If you have seen this woman, her vehicle or have an idea of where she could be, reach out to the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.