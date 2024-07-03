Chattahoochee Riverkeeper threatens to sue Atlanta over sewage dumping in river

The city of Atlanta has responded to a potential federal lawsuit over sewage dumping in the Chattahoochee River.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper - an environmental nonprofit working to preserve the health of the river - has slapped the city with a notice of its intent to sue over violations of the Clean Water Act because of the mess that stretches nearly 60 miles downstream.

"We’re talking 80,000,000 gallons per day going into the Chattahoochee River that is only partially treated," Jason Ulseth, the executive director of the group, told FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo.

That's why the nonprofit told the city of Atlanta they're taking them to federal court if the spills don't stop.

"Atlanta's been working on it for several months. They’re not moving fast enough so we put them on notice. We gave them 60 days to get this plant fixed and online, or we will hold them accountable in federal court," Ulseth said.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper periodically tests the water. They say since March, there have been high levels of E. coli and other hazardous bacteria that can be harmful to humans and the environment.

"We’re at a very real risk of fish kill on a major extent of the Chattahoochee River, downstream from Atlanta, if this doesn’t get fixed, and if it doesn’t get fixed quickly," Ulseth said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The sewage can be traced to the RM Clayton Water Reclamation Plant on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta. It's there that a limited amount of treated sewage can be released into the river.

But the Riverkeeper says the infrastructure to treat it hasn't been kept in working order, which makes the 60-mile section down to Franklin possibly dangerous.

"If you’re young, immunocompromised, or elderly, you probably won’t want to come in contact with the water," Ulseth said.

Atlanta responds to possible Chattahoochee lawsuit

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management responded to the organization's intent to sue on Tuesday afternoon, saying, "Both the City of Atlanta and CRK are aligned and share the same goal of protecting the water quality of the Chattahoochee River. Thus, we believe our collective time and efforts are best spent working towards that goal, not pursuing expensive and protracted litigation."

The department also said it was committed to getting its operations functional and compliant with state and federal environmental rules.

Ulseth says it's important that the compliance comes quickly.

"This tiny river sustains over 5 million people. We have to do everything we can to protect it or else it’s not going to be here for future generations," he said.