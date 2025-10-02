Chatham County father arrested two years after infant’s death

The Brief Landon Rye, 25, was indicted and arrested for the 2023 death of his infant son. Rye faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children. Key details remain unknown, including cause of death and why the arrest came two years later.



A Chatham County father has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant son two years ago, police said.

What we know:

Detectives with the Chatham County Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division took 25-year-old Landon Rye into custody Thursday.

Rye was indicted Sept. 24 by a grand jury on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the death of his six-month-old son, Liam Rye.

The baby died on Sept. 5, 2023, and the case was investigated by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Rye is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Several questions remain unanswered after the arrest of a Chatham County father accused in the death of his infant son two years ago.

Authorities have not said how six-month-old Liam Rye died in September 2023 or what evidence led to the indictment of his father, 25-year-old Landon Rye, on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

It is also unclear why the arrest came more than two years after the child’s death, or whether investigators believe anyone else may have been involved. Police have not explained the role of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division, which assisted in taking Rye into custody.

Chatham County police said they will not release additional information at this time.