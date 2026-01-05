DeKalb man accused of malice murder of woman, young girl jailed after hospital release

article

The Brief Roland Suckoo is jailed on two counts of malice murder following his release from the hospital. Investigators discovered a woman and a girl shot to death in what they describe as a domestic situation. Suckoo has a prior criminal history involving family violence, child cruelty, and failing to appear for fingerprinting.



The man police say is responsible for shooting and killing a woman and a young girl has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

What we know:

Roland Suckoo, 41, was released from the hospital on New Year’s Day and taken directly to jail. He remains in custody on two counts of malice murder.

The charges stem from an early morning call on Chatfield Drive, where officers responded to reports of gunfire around 1:15 a.m. When investigators arrived, they said they encountered a graphic and bloody scene inside the home.

Police found a woman and a girl, described as 10 years old or older, who had both been shot and killed. Suckoo was also found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was transported for medical treatment. Authorities have confirmed the incident is being investigated as a domestic situation.

According to DeKalb County Jail records, Suckoo was arrested in September 2022 on charges of battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree. Court records show Suckoo was ordered to complete eight anger management classes and to have no contact with the victim.

He was also arrested in September 2024 for failing to appear for fingerprinting.

What we don't know:

No word on when Suckoo would make his next court appearance.