Gwinnett PD: Arson suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff

Police said an arson suspect has surrendered peacefully to police after barricading themselves inside a Gwinnett County home on Saturday.

SWAT and other law enforcement responded to the home on Chartley Drive, less than two miles from Parkview High School.

Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT team was serving arrest warrants for arson-related charges and a man in the house refused to come out.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the nature of the man's charges and what led up to the SWAT team response.

