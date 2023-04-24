Fundraiser set up for Atlanta father who drowned saving others in Florida

A youth sports organization is raising money to help support the family of an Atlanta father and coach who drowned while trying to save others while on spring break.

On April 6, Charles Johnson II, his family, and family friends were having a day at the Gulf of Mexico when the group saw four children struggling in the water.

One of the other family's children, 16-year-old Bryce Brooks, jumped in the water to try to rescue the kids, but got pulled under trying to help the strangers.

Johnson, who Brooks called "Uncle Chuck," also ran into the water to try and rescue the group and was pulled under as well. Strangers eventually pulled both Brooks and Johnson out of the water. The two were airlifted to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

In a GoFundMe, Healthy Lifestyles, Healthy Kids says that "Coach Chuck," known by many as "BigChucka" made a big contribution to youth sports in Atlanta.

"He was known for his infectious smile and his love of mentoring and helping others. Coach Chuck had a unique ability to create a community village that brought families together," the organization wrote on the fundraising page. "The nature of his passing speaks to the person he was, and the devotion he had to his loved ones."

The page has a $75,000 goal and has so far raised over $25,000 from hundreds of people.

All the money will go directly to Johnson's wife Lynn and their three boys to help pay for their college tuition.

On Thursday, April 6th, 2023, Charles Edward Johnson II (Coach Chuck) lost his life in an attempt to save two young men (a family friend and another unknown individual) in distress at a Florida beach while on vacation with family and friends. This loss touches our community deeply, as Coach Chuck and his family have made such a big contribution to youth sports and the Atlanta community.

Affectionately known by many as "BigChucka," he was known for his infectious smile and his love of mentoring and helping others. Coach Chuck had a unique ability to create a community village that brought families together. The nature of his passing speaks to the person he was, and the devotion he had to his loved ones.

Coach Chuck's compassion for the HLHK (Health Lifestyles, Healthy Kids Inc.) JayHawks basketball program, Maynard, and Wesley community knew no bounds. He gave selflessly to hundreds of kids who had the desire to play sports. Not only did he coach Boys’ and Girls’ basketball, but he also coached baseball and flag football. He served others in doing God’s work with the motto "Family First," making family and the families he worked with central in his life. Coach Chuck had a goal to make an impact in each of the kids’ lives he touched. And that he did!

The tragic loss of our beloved Coach Chuck touched so many hearts... many whom have reached out to ask how they can support the Johnson family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to honor his memory and contribute to the legacy of a dear husband, father, son, brother, coach, and community leader.

The money raised through this fund will go directly to his wife Lynn, and their three boys Bryce, Brandon, and Braylen, as they are in and nearing college.