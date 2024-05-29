Chamblee's Dresden Park to close for 14-month multi-million-dollar revamp

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dresden Park in Chamblee is closing for the next 14 months for renovations. (Chamblee)

Dresden Park is getting an update and will need to close for the next 14 months to accommodate the changes.

The park, located at 2301 Dresden Drive in Chamblee, closed to the public this past Wednesday as it prepares to undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and enhancement.

A spokesperson for the city says $10.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be utilized for the project. Once the 24-acre park is reopened, it will feature artificially turfed rectangular fields, a multi-use field, tennis courts, a dog park, a large playground, a walking trail, a new concessions building, restrooms, a community center, a pavilion, a parking lot, lighting, and terraced seating.

This shows the layout of Dresden Park in Chamblee after its renovation. (Chamblee) Expand

City leaders will gather at 10 a.m. on June 6 for a groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction is expected to last until summer 2025.