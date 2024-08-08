Chamblee swears in 1st female assistant police chief

article

The Chamblee Police Department is making history with its newest assistant police chief.

Andrianne Byrd was sworn in as assistant police chief on July 25, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Byrd spent 28 years climbing the ranks of the Miami-Dade Police Department, beginning as a patrol officer and making her way to division chief.

"After 28 and a half years at the Miami-Dade Police Department and two years of retirement, it’s good to come back and serve the community," Byrd said. "As assistant police chief, I am focused on what the needs are of Chamblee and how this community wants to see their community serviced. It’s also important that younger women see that they can succeed in this male-dominated field. It’s not about your sex, but it’s about your commitment to what you do. As long as you are committed and knowledgeable in your field, the opportunities are there."

As part of her role, Byrd will oversee the department's day-to-day operations and the structure of its staff.

Byrd has a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Florida A&M University and has completed the Command Officers Development Course from the University of Louisville.

"I am so excited to have Chief Byrd come aboard as our Assistant Police Chief," said Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa. "I’ve known Chief Byrd for numerous years, and I know she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from policing in a diverse community. She will use that knowledge to provide assistance to myself and our department to help make Chamblee the greatest community in the state of Georgia."

Byrd has also been the recipient of the Exceptional Service Award, Employee Excellence Award, Officer of the Month, PBA Officer of the Year Nominee, the Progressive Officer Club’s Women of the Year, and other accolades.