Chamblee police search for suspect in series of car break-ins

While crime has slowed down because of the coronavirus, it hasn’t stopped altogether. Just ask the residents of the City of Chamblee Windsor Apartment Homes.

Chamblee police said they were the target of two men who broke into several vehicles at that apartment complex located along Peachtree Road near Clairmont Drive during the early morning hours of March 26. Police said the men forced their way into the cars and stole several items.

They then took off in a stolen Mercedes-Benz police said was stolen in Buckhead the same night and was recovered in Atlanta the next morning.

Police said they would like to quarantine the men away from society. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to reach out to Sgt. Mike Winfield of the Chamblee Police Department at mwinfield@chamleega.gov or 470-564-9022. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by following this link https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/.