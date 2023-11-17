Chamblee Police announce unexpected death of Sgt. Samuel K. Curry

article

The Chamblee Police Department has announced the death of one of its own.

Sgt. Samuel K. Curry, 33, died Nov. 15 from complications related to a "sudden illness," according to the department.

Curry was a graduate of South Gwinnett High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from South University in Savannah.

He began his career with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. In 2014, he was selected and joined the Chamblee Police Special Operations Unit as a traffic enforcement officer.

In December 2020, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and became a reliable and dedicated leader, according to Chamble PD.

Curry was also an "outstanding cook" and loved to cook for his fellow officers. He served with dedication and professionalism until his untimely passing.

Curry is survived by his loving mother, Ms. Mary Benson, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Curry Sr., his daughter, Braelyn, sons: Braylon, Bryson, Kaleb and other loving relatives, friends, and his extended family within the Chamblee Police Department.