Certain Nestlé Toll House cookie dough recalled over plastic contamination

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business
Nestle recall article

FILE - Nestle Toll House: STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. (US Food and Drug Administration)

Nestlé is recalling certain Toll House cookie dough products due to concerns that they may be contaminated with white plastic pieces.

The Swiss-based food company says it issued the recall for the ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products after it was contacted by a "small number of consumers" regarding the issue, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. 

To date, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

USDA ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR PERDUE CHICKEN TENDERS CONTAMINATED WITH POTENTIAL PLASTIC PIECES

Nestle-recall1.jpg

FILE - Rear view of Nestle Toll House STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling box. (US Food and Drug Administration)

The affected products were produced from June through September of this year and distributed to locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. 

The company said no other Nestlé Toll House products are included in this recall. Meanwhile, people that have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund, according to the recall notice. 

RECALL ALERT: SOME BUTTERBALL GROUND TURKEY PRODUCTS MAY BE CONTAMINATED WITH PLASTIC

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," the company said. 

Nestlé said the "quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority."

