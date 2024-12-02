Man shot to death after fight at SW Atlanta home, police say

Police say a fight in southwest Atlanta ended with one man shot to death on Sunday night.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 1700 block of Centra Villa Drive.

Responding to the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

According to investigators, the victim had been in a dispute with the gunman before the shooting and described the incident as "domestic in nature."

Authorities have not made any arrests and have not released the identities of either the victim or any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department.