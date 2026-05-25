Center honors Chattanooga as Medal of Honor birthplace

The Brief The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center honors Medal of Honor recipients through interactive exhibits and artifacts focused on courage, sacrifice and patriotism. Chattanooga is often called the "birthplace of the Medal of Honor" because some of the first medals awarded in 1863 were connected to Andrews’ Raiders and the Great Locomotive Chase near the city. Center officials say Memorial Day is an especially meaningful time to visit, but the museum’s mission is to recognize the sacrifices of American service members year-round.



The United States of America is the land of the free and home of the brave — and the bravest among us are honored every day inside a unique Chattanooga museum and history center.

The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center houses the fascinating history of our nation’s highest military award for valor, tracing the story from the first medals awarded in the early 1860s all the way to the present day. Throughout the Center’s 19,000-square-foot space, the personal stories of Medal of Honor recipients are told through artifacts and interactive displays.

"The mission is character-based education," says Chris Moreland, who handles marketing and communications for the Center. "We want people to understand the importance of courage, citizenship, commitment, sacrifice, integrity, and patriotism."

The first Medals of Honor were presented on March 25th, 1863, to six of the soldiers known as Andrews’ Raiders, who took part in the famed Great Locomotive Chase which ended just outside of Chattanooga. Today, many recognize Chattanooga as "the birthplace of the Medal of Honor" due to the number of those early medals awarded in and around the city.

Although Memorial Day weekend is a particularly poignant time to visit the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, staffers say the goal is to celebrate military service and sacrifice every single day.

"These are all people who sacrificed for their country in a way that we can’t really thank them for," says Moreland. "What all these people that we speak to — they come here all the time — tell us [is] that they did it out of love."

The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is located at 2 West Aquarium Way, Suite 104, in Chattanooga, and regular hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. General admission is $16.95 for adults, $11.95 for seniors (65+), $5.95 for military members, and $10.95 for youth ages 5 to 12. Click here for more information on visiting.

The Source This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. Paul Milliken went to Chattanooga for this story.



