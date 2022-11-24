Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park

Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park

The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

According to Atlanta police, she was involved in an ongoing dispute with someone she knows prior to her being shot.

Officers say they had a "subject" detained while working to determine the circumstances of the incident.