Cell phone sale in College Park turns deadly, police say

The Clayton County Police Department said a person was shot and killed on Sunday during the sale of a cell phone.

Police said officers went at 8:57 p.m. to the 1100 Block of Brookstone Road in College Park after receiving a report of someone shot in that area.

Police said a man was lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police said someone came to the victim's home to sell him a brand-new phone.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MOM, STEPDAD

Police learned a conversation between the victim and suspect occurred, but the details of that conversation are not known.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE