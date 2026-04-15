Celebration of life service to be held for 16-year-old Tianah Robinson

The Brief Ebenezer Baptist Church will host a celebration of life for 16-year-old Tianah Robinson this Saturday at 10 a.m. The North Clayton High student died after being caught in crossfire at Piedmont Park on April 4. Police have not yet determined if the shooters were aiming at specific people or firing at random.



A celebration of life service has been announced for the North Clayton High School 10th grader who was gunned down in Piedmont Park on 404 Day.

What we know:

Ebenezer Baptist Church will host services this Saturday at 10 a.m. for 16-year-old Tianah Robinson. A public viewing will be held an hour before the service.

The backstory:

Robinson was shot and killed while visiting the park with her mother around 9 p.m. on April 4. Another teen, 15-year-old Italia Wilson, was shot in the shoulder and is now recovering at home after being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe at least four individuals fired weapons from different locations and that the girls were likely caught in the crossfire. Investigators have not yet determined if the shooters were aiming at a specific person or firing at random.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and a $15,000 reward is available for information that helps solve the case.

The family has started a fundraiser to help cover burial expenses for the 16-year-old. To donate, click here.