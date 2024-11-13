Celebrating 'Moana 2' with Polynesian performance troupe

Disney fans have something extra to be thankful for this holiday season: "Moana 2" is set to hit theaters a day before Thanksgiving!

The animated film is the follow-up to the 2016 Oscar-nominated hit "Moana," which was inspired by Polynesian culture and history. Set for release on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the sequel takes place three years after the events of the first film, and once again features the voices of Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and "The Masked Singer" panelist Nicole Scherzinger.

To help get us in the mood for the new Disney film, we spent a morning with Atlanta’s own Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment, an award-winning entertainment company founded by Dawn Mahealani Douglas and focused on sharing the culture Pacific Islands of Hawaii, Tahiti, New Zealand, and Samoa through dance and music.

To learn more about Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment, click here — and click the video player in this article to see our morning with the company’s talented and powerful performers.