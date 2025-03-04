Celebrating Mardi Gras at Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead

The Brief The team at popular local restaurant chain Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen is preparing for a busy Mardi Gras celebration. The Louisiana Bistreaux locations in East Point, Decatur, Buckhead, and Perimeter will celebrate with live music and food and drink specials. Menu favorites include gumbo, jambalaya, and crawfish étouffée.



First, we celebrated Mardi Gras at Louisiana Bistreaux Decatur. Then, we spent a year at Louisiana Bistreaux Perimeter.

Now, it’s time to move the party to Buckhead — so, grab your masks and beads and prepare for a celebration you’ll never forget!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours kicking off the Mardi Gras celebration at Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead, where the coffee and beignets were hot and plentiful! This year is especially meaningful to owner Fred Delawalla, as it marks the 10th anniversary of his New Orleans-themed restaurant chain. Delawalla opened the first Louisiana Bistreaux in East Point on Jan. 1, 2015, and over the next decade expanded his footprint to include Decatur, Buckhead, and Perimeter. And it should come as no surprise that Mardi Gras is the busiest day of the year at all locations, as fans pack in to enjoy Cajun cuisine and a flavorful selection of hurricanes!

Speaking of, we got to taste-test two hurricane flavors introduced just for Fat Tuesday: the Purple Rain and the Tri-Color Mardi Gras! Food specials today include Mardi Gras Voodoo Shrimp and Stuffed Cajun Lobster, along with the full menu of favorites (we’re talking gumbo, jambalaya, and étouffée, of course!). And you can’t have a party without music, which is why Milkshake Mayfield and the Milkshake Quintet woke up early to make sure we had a special soundtrack for each of our live segments.

Louisiana Bistreaux Buckhead is located at 3312 Piedmont Road Northeast — and it’ll be open late tonight. For more information on the restaurant, click here. And as they say in New Orleans, "Laissez les bon temps rouler!"