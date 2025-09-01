CDC union pushes back against return-to-office mandate after shooting

The Brief Union leaders with the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883, which represents CDC workers in Atlanta, joined a Labor Day march through the streets of Atlanta on Monday. Union leaders say many CDC workers remain scared and anxious after the shooting left hundreds of bullet holes in their offices. Despite those concerns, an email sent by new CDC leadership told staff that by Sept. 15, "all staff will be expected to return to their approved offices."



Leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has mandated all workers return to the Atlanta campus by Sept. 15. But the union representing those workers says many are still too traumatized after a gunman fired nearly 500 rounds at their offices on Aug. 8.

What they're saying:

Union leaders with the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883, which represents CDC workers in Atlanta, joined a Labor Day march through the streets of Atlanta on Monday. They said the timing felt right after everything their members have been through.

"I think it makes sense, we’re one of the largest unions, and we have been doing a lot of work," said Reese Williams, treasurer of AFGE Local 2883.

Union leaders say many CDC workers remain scared and anxious after the shooting left hundreds of bullet holes in their offices. Despite those concerns, an email sent by new CDC leadership told staff that by Sept. 15, "all staff will be expected to return to their approved offices."

According to union leaders, those bullet holes and other damage are still visible on the building and likely won’t all be repaired before the deadline.

"There will absolutely still be bullet holes in the windows," said Peter Farruggia, Executive Board Member of AFGE Local 2883.

The other side:

In the email, newly appointed CDC Chief Operating Officer Lynda Chapman told employees, "We have made significant progress on repairs on the Roybal campus. CDC leadership and the Response and Recovery Management Team are working together to address your concerns and ensure a safe, supportive environment as we transition back."

She also told staff that anyone whose workspace is still damaged will be provided "alternative on-campus space."

What's next:

Union leaders say they’ve asked for additional security measures, including better-armed guards, but have not received a response.

For now, union officials are urging employees to comply with the Sept. 15 deadline, pointing out that hundreds of workers have already been laid off or fired.

"Please comply, we understand it still might be uncomfortable but do not give them any reason or leeway to fire you," Farruggia advised.

Despite those warnings, AFGE Local 2883 says it will continue to fight the mandate.

Dig deeper:

That comes as the Department of Health and Human Services said that, due to "Executive Order 14251, titled Exclusions from Federal Labor-Management Relations Programs," they no longer recognize AFGE Local 2883 as a union representing CDC workers.

The union called this move "illegal" and says they'll continue to represent workers.

"We're not going anywhere," Williams said.