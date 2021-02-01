CDC issues mask mandate for all public transportation

Starting Feb. 2, a mask mandate will go into effect for all public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a federal rule following an executive order by President Joe Biden. This includes all planes, trains, buses, and ride-sharing services.

"I think it’s a good thing," said traveler Rodney Wilson. "When you are in those close spaces, I think it’s a good thing we wear our mask in those areas."

Most airlines have already been requiring travelers to wear masks. However, the new federal mandate comes more than a week after Biden issued an executive order expanding that to all modes of public transportation.

"I took an Uber today and I flew today," said Wilson. "The more we wear them, the better we are."

Children under the age of 2 and those who are unable to safely wear a mask are exempt but the CDC says transit personnel can require medical documentation.

"I just don’t think the government should be telling people what they should and shouldn’t be wearing," said traveler Roderick Trujillo.

And whether you are riding or waiting for that ride, you must be wearing a mask.

"I mean there are a lot of things we get in trouble for that we shouldn’t but yeah, I’m not going to look forward to wearing my mask," said Trujillo.

"I think we are a society that we don’t want to be told what to do but I think there are situations that if we do the same thing, it will help us out a little better," said Wilson.

The CDC says face shields, bandanas, or masks with exhalation valves aren't acceptable forms of facial coverings for the new mandate.

