Son arrested after shooting father during dispute in southeast Atlanta

The Brief A son shot his father following a verbal dispute at a southeast Atlanta home. Police arrested the son at the scene on Links Drive SE without incident. The victim was hospitalized, and the Domestic Violence Unit is investigating.



A son shot his father in southeast Atlanta following a fight, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Links Drive SE around 10:15 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot once.

Investigators say the victim had just arrived home with his spouse when his son confronted him. What started as a verbal dispute escalated when the son pulled out a gun and shot his father.

The man was rushed to the hospital by Grady EMS. Officers at the scene were able to take the son into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fight.

What's next:

The department's Domestic Violence Unit is now handling the case, and charges are pending.