CDC Director urges Americans to make sure they're up-to-date on COVID-19 shots

President Joe Biden's top COVID-19 advisors say case numbers are beginning to fall, especially in the Northeast and states hit first by the omicron variant.

The US is averaging about 745,000 new cases, 21,000 hospitalizations, and 1,700 deaths per day.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, despite the drop in new infections, which are down about 5% from last week, it is too soon to start easing COVID-19 safety precautions.

"We still are at extraordinarily high in levels of disease in almost all of the places, even in areas where some of the cases are starting to come down," Dr. Walensky says. "We are still recommending public indoor masking. Again, cases are still well higher than the threshold to start thinking about taking off some of those measures."

New CDC data shows COVID-19 booster shots were 90% effective at keeping people out of the hospital.

Yet, about 40 million Americans who are eligible for a booster have not received one.

Walensky says her agency is urging Americans to make sure they are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.



"That means if you recently got your second dose, you're not eligible for a booster, you're up-to-date," she says. "If you're eligible for a booster, and you haven't gotten it, you're not up-to-date, and you need to get your booster in order to be up-to-date."

Millions of N95 respirators have begun shipping to retail pharmacies and community health centers, who are set to begin handing them out -- three per adult -- for free next week.

And, White House officials say free at-home rapid antigens tests began shipping Thursday.

Americans can order 4 rapid tests on COVIDTests.gov and have them mailed to their home.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients says millions of test have already been ordered.

"The Postal Service is moving incredibly fast here," Zients says. "They're packing and shipping tests immediately as they arrive. Tens of millions of tests have arrived so far, it's an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ effort."

