Tenants in Cave Spring face eviction just days before Thanksgiving

The Brief Tenants of a rural apartment complex say they may be evicted just before Thanksgiving after a bank foreclosed on the property. The new property owners have given tenants until Nov. 21 to vacate. Tenants say the relocation offer is not sufficient and that they were given only two days to consider it.



One neighborhood is looking for answers. Tenants at one apartment complex are being evicted just before Thanksgiving.

They believe it’s just the latest example of the little guy getting the short end of the stick.

Cave Spring evictions ahead of Thanksgiving

What they're saying:

Thanksgiving is on the horizon, and some people aren't sure if they will have a place to call home. Tenants at the Cedar Creek apartment complex in downtown Cave Spring face eviction by Nov. 21.

It comes after a bank foreclosed on the small apartment complex near well-known Rolater Park.

Representatives for the new owner have given tenants, who rent month to month, until the 21st to leave.

"They made the offer, $1,500 (to relocate) for a move-out day of Nov. 21," said tenant Mackenzie Vasquez. "They gave us two days to answer that, $1,500 is not conducive to anybody."

Tenants argue the offer would not come close to covering moving expenses and a deposit for a new rental.

Tenants are hoping to at least get more time to get settled.

It comes as some residents are also worried about the future of their food stamps.

"It's horrible to think that it would not concern them one bit, because it doesn't affect their Thanksgiving, Christmas, but it does for all of us," said Martha Hancock.

Hancock told FOX 5 Atlanta, she believes no matter if it's in Washington, D.C., or Floyd County, the little guy just can't win anymore.

"I want a decent life. I thought we had it, I thought we had it, coming on here, and it isn't," Hancock added.

Cedar Creek Apartment owners

The other side:

The representative for the new owners could not be reached for comment. The previous owner, based in Michigan, said he had no comment.

Cedar Creek Apartment price range

Dig deeper:

Tenants said they pay between $1,100 to $1,800 a month for rent.

According to Apartments.com, rentals are listed at $1,300.

The Source: Tenants at the Cedar Creek apartment complex in downtown Cave Spring spoke to FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart. Additional information comes from Apartments.com.



