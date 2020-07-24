Cause of large commercial fire in northwest Atlanta under investigation

article

Firefighters are investigating a large commercial fire that broke out Friday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

It happened at the offices of a paving company located in the 1400 block of Bolton Road. Atlanta firefighter said they had to battle the blaze from the outside due to the heat and intensity of the fire when they arrived.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters battle a large business fire in northwest Atlanta on July 24, 2020. (Atlanta Fire Rescue)

The cause is still under investigation.

Bolton Road was shut down for a time to allow crews to work the fire. It has since reopened.

